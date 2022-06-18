Levels.fyi data is misleading: Sign-On Bonus is different from Annual Bonus

I think Levels.fyi must make it clear on their website that the number viewed is annual bonus. Usually, when negotiating, you're also negotiating your sign-on bonus. They can also include it as another column.





A lot of people are putting their sign-on bonus amount as their annual bonus. I can tell because the number for the company I work for are almost identical to what each level usually get.





The longer Level.fyi waits to fix this, the compounded the problem become.