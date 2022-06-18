Gandalf in
Levels.fyi data is misleading: Sign-On Bonus is different from Annual Bonus
I think Levels.fyi must make it clear on their website that the number viewed is annual bonus. Usually, when negotiating, you're also negotiating your sign-on bonus. They can also include it as another column.
A lot of people are putting their sign-on bonus amount as their annual bonus. I can tell because the number for the company I work for are almost identical to what each level usually get.
The longer Level.fyi waits to fix this, the compounded the problem become.
2
2552
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
We recently started collecting sign-on bonus separately from performance bonuses. You can see this when you try to contribute on our compensation form: https://www.levels.fyi/salaries/add The data we collect has the correct separation right now. We're working on making the same distinction on the site. Appreciate the feedback!
10
yjlin5210Product Designer
It’s been two years, a lot of entries still get the annual bonus wrong.
