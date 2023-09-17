sillyducks in
Great QoL EU tech cities?
Hi I'm a dual citizen (US/EU) and after getting laid off I decided to leave America and move to the EU to stay with family while I look for the next role. What are some great QoL tech cities in the EU? I'm aiming for >= €115k salary. From searches, Amsterdam and Dublin look promising, but open to crowd-sourced insights.
BTW I have 10 YoE Software Engineer experience, including a few years as EM.
I would suggest to obtain an offer from FAANG company first, than move whenever it offers.
Other option is to consider salary around 80-100k. Top EU tech cities:
Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, London.