Great QoL EU tech cities?

Hi I'm a dual citizen (US/EU) and after getting laid off I decided to leave America and move to the EU to stay with family while I look for the next role. What are some great QoL tech cities in the EU? I'm aiming for >= €115k salary. From searches, Amsterdam and Dublin look promising, but open to crowd-sourced insights.

BTW I have 10 YoE Software Engineer experience, including a few years as EM.