Jdsir7ufhg3 in
FCC commissioner calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores
Did know that tiktok sells your raw data?
Stuff i never thiught of like biometrics, voiceprints, or even your phones keystrokes 😬
I dont really use it myself but made me think about actually reading terms more often
2
1947
Sort by:
geernfq3Software Engineer
Zuckerberg is probably happy about this. Kick them off the app store and help bring more content creators to FB when they start their new monetization strategies.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,338