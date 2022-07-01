Jdsir7ufhg3 in  
UI Designer  

FCC commissioner calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores

Did know that tiktok sells your raw data?

Stuff i never thiught of like biometrics, voiceprints, or even your phones keystrokes 😬

I dont really use it myself but made me think about actually reading terms more often 
geernfq3Software Engineer  
Zuckerberg is probably happy about this. Kick them off the app store and help bring more content creators to FB when they start their new monetization strategies.
1

