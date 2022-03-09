19g615l0ag5129 in
TikTok Pay Band
Hi TikTokers, since we can't really count on HR to provide Pay Band transparency, can you please share your salary, years of experience, and Pros/Cons of for the below teams?
- Product Marketing
- Brand Partnership
- Partnership team
- Client Solutions
- Technical Client Solutions
- Partnership
fanaticMarketing at ByteDance
Product Marketing 185K base, 150K stock over 4 years, 20k bonus in NY. I like my team, but the culture at TikTok understandably isn't everyone's cup of tea
19g617l06609m1Software Engineer
What about the culture is different here? Is it too tiktok-y?
