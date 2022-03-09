19g615l0ag5129 in  
TikTok Pay Band

Hi TikTokers, since we can't really count on HR to provide Pay Band transparency, can you please share your salary, years of experience, and Pros/Cons of for the below teams?

  • Product Marketing
  • Brand Partnership
  • Partnership team
  • Client Solutions
  • Technical Client Solutions
  • Partnership
fanaticMarketing at ByteDance 
Product Marketing 185K base, 150K stock over 4 years, 20k bonus in NY. I like my team, but the culture at TikTok understandably isn't everyone's cup of tea
3
Software Engineer  
What about the culture is different here? Is it too tiktok-y?
