telescope in
Lyft layoffs incoming, 1200 jobs to be cut
The new CEO has announced that there will be significant cuts made at Lyft. This comes after the news of the departure of the two founders earlier this month. No surprise as Lyft's business has been doing quite poorly and has been unprofitable.
The former COO also made the point that it's not a very lucrative acquisition target either: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/AUWT9Z/brutal-take-from-former-lyft-coo--lyft-won-t-have-many-interested-buyers
https://www.reuters.com/technology/lyft-cut-least-1200-jobs-wsj-2023-04-21/
6
3978
Sort by:
Enes OmarSoftware Engineer
Lyft is one of the highest paying companies for engineers. The compensation packages really made me consider working there. It's crazy how much of an expenditure stock based compensation must be, and it makes sense that the financial distress is catching up to their unprofitable business. It was literally the highest paying companies for engineers in 2020: https://www.levels.fyi/2020/
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465