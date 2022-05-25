Freelancing advice

Hey everyone, hope all is well!

I am looking for some guidance on how to start freelancing. I am currently building up projects to look for junior frontend developer roles. I am self taught and have been pushing to learn as much as possible for some time now. I've seen some videos on freelancing to build up projects to put on your portfolio. In all honesty it would also help out financially since the job I am at right now is not paying the bills and I find myself needing help from family members on a monthly basis. Has anyone done this successfully and has it helped ? Any advice will help greatly. Thank you in advace!