Hesitant to Accept First Offer

Excitingly I've received my first offer, for a implementation consultant position. I'm on the fence about accepting for two main reasons.





1) I'm afraid that configuring proprietary software is not transferable to more modern software engineering positions that I'm more interested in. Would accepting this offer make it more difficult to transition to development oriented software roles later on in my career? Would accepting this offer be a good stepping stone towards software engineering roles?





2) The company's work life balance and relocation policy (must relocate every 1-2 years) is not sustainable for me. If I took this role I'd be looking to find another job before I'm forced to relocate again. How would it look to employers in software if I left after 1-2 years? Would this negatively affect future opportunities?





Wisdom, advice, two-cents are all valuable to me! Thanks!