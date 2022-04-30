vss in
Founding Team vs Full time role
Hi, I am part of a founding team building a product in web3 space. My co founders want to appoint me as a director and signing authority by passing a board resolution.
However i am looking for full time roles in the crypto space. And intend to build the product as a side hustle.
Will this be viewed as a conflict of interest by the hiring managers for my full time gig?
For your full time gig, it’ll depend on the company, but I’d get to an offer that you’d actually consider first before thinking too much about it. Cross that bridge when you get there.