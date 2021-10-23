breezy in
Any other companies doing one year equity grants?
Seems like a new trend for companies to issue one year equity grants instead of the traditional 4 year grant. Definitely in the favor of the employer.
More about it here: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/one-year-equity-grants-vesting-schedule.html
Any other companies doing this or something similar?
MogamboSoftware Engineer
It would work for sinking ships, but for ones that are deemed to grow - it sucks
