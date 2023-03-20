geraltofrivia in
Why not fresher?
Why are companies so resistive to freshers? Ofc mentoring and guidance consumes time and resources but companies can (should) do that and a fresher is likely going to have less salary than a Experienced person.
Are companies too lazy to mentor and guide newbies? And wouldn't it be difficult for companies to build products for new generation while not having any new generation employee in the team?
1
1425
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
There are some companies/teams that are open to entry-level folks, but they sure can be rare. It's really a matter of allocating resources and effort. They might be too lazy to mentor and guide, but the reality is likely that they don't have the time/resources/staff to do that. If they're working on an important product, then of course they're going to want to bring in someone with experience to finish it. Something you can do to make yourself more competitive as a newbie is to showcase as much as you can about your projects and experience that you've gathered for yourself. Work experience isn't just a one-size-fits-all thing that applies to everyone, a lot of times, companies are looking for people with specific experiences in a domain, industry, language, etc. but if you can showcase that you don't need guidance on that stuff, you'll stand a better chance.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465