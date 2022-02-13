undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Washington joins Colorado and New York City to require salary ranges on job postings

Salary transparency is slowly becoming the norm across the US. Washington just passed a bill to become the latest state to require salary ranges with job postings.


https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/bill-require-job-postings-include-salaries-passes-washington-senate/UFC2IBIGCJAJRLGMMKHWZ3F3PE/

Bill to require job postings to include salaries passes Washington Senate

Bill to require job postings to include salaries passes Washington Senate

A bill that requires employers to include salaries or salary ranges on job postings in the state of Washington passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

kiro7.com
1
1628
Sort by:
19g615kyw9vm2vEmbedded Systems Software Developer  
Always good. This should really be a federal law.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,338