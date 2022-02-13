undertone in
Washington joins Colorado and New York City to require salary ranges on job postings
Salary transparency is slowly becoming the norm across the US. Washington just passed a bill to become the latest state to require salary ranges with job postings.
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/bill-require-job-postings-include-salaries-passes-washington-senate/UFC2IBIGCJAJRLGMMKHWZ3F3PE/
19g615kyw9vm2vEmbedded Systems Software Developer
Always good. This should really be a federal law.
