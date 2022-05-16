Comparing hierarchies with established product companies

I work in streaming, and from my experience working across two big streaming companies, they take a long time to establish a hierarchy in the product org. Like, when you join you're a product manager but suddenly they've introduced a PM-I and PM-II level and you don't know why you're either. In my current org i was the first PM to be hired so there was no context for comparing my position with the others in market. How do I decide what seniority to apply on job applications now? For my designation , I end up doing way more than what people with similar designations do in other companies. But since mine is a not a product company in its DNA, its difficult to negotiate salary upgrade too. I know the question could have been articulated better, but how do I know where I stand in the market?





Edit: I have 5 years of experience as a product manager in total