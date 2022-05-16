Anoninsg in
Comparing hierarchies with established product companies
I work in streaming, and from my experience working across two big streaming companies, they take a long time to establish a hierarchy in the product org. Like, when you join you're a product manager but suddenly they've introduced a PM-I and PM-II level and you don't know why you're either. In my current org i was the first PM to be hired so there was no context for comparing my position with the others in market. How do I decide what seniority to apply on job applications now? For my designation , I end up doing way more than what people with similar designations do in other companies. But since mine is a not a product company in its DNA, its difficult to negotiate salary upgrade too. I know the question could have been articulated better, but how do I know where I stand in the market?
Edit: I have 5 years of experience as a product manager in total
Tom PriceProduct Manager
With 5 years of experience and not knowing anything else about what you do, I'd put you as a Senior PM. Here are a couple of articles you can review for seniority/hierarchy: https://medium.com/agileinsider/product-manager-skills-by-seniority-level-a-deep-breakdown-cd0690f76d10 https://medium.com/agileinsider/product-management-careers-levels-career-growth-and-promotions-13f93a383a5a
