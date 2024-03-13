Anybody Hiring Data Analysts?

I have around 4 years of experience in Data Analysis, I worked on various projects and concepts such as Predictive Modeling, Statistical Analysis, Data Modeling, Data visualizations, customer segmentation & satisfaction, customer retention, Marketing Analysis, Business Requirement gathering, KPI's, ETL, EDA etc.





Specific tools I am proficient at: Python, SQL, R programming, PowerBI, Tableau, MS Excel, MS PPT, Google analytics, A/B testing.





Please reach out to me if you know of any openings or hiring currently. Thank you so much in advance.