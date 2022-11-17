Hairy in
Who’s paid for resume reviews?
I am starting to get ready for a job search, and I know the market is terrible if you're cold applying. I have 5+ years of experience, and am senior engineer at my current employer. I am wondering if paying for a resume review service would give me some velocity in applying for jobs.
Would anyone mind sharing their experience, paying for a résumé review service? It would be really helpful to me. Thanks!
I paid an independent person to level-up my resume and she helped me landed a 2.5x salary. She’s retired now, but the 1-to-1 service was worth the £250.
Interesting to hear! How did you find her? There are lots of offerings but I’m unsure how to filter out the bad ones.
