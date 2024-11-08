diamondola in
Internship Offer Advice
For context I'm a junior studying CS and this will be my first actual internship other than externships. I plan on going into program management in the future so Amazon would be great experience. However, the other two internships are more of tech roles and will give me leverage in learning new technologies. The other two are also more likely to offer return offers than Amazon. I'm conflicted on what I should do please help!! They all pay around the same range and offer relocation/sign-on bonuses.
Any advice will be greatly appreciated!!
Amazon - Program Manager Intern in Seattle
Accenture - Technology Summer Analyst in Houston
Capital Group - Information Technology Intern in Irvine, CA
chuuj615Product Manager
If you're certain you want to go into Program Management after graduation, then I'd recommend Amazon for sure. The increased exposure to tech through the other roles might give you leg up and also could give you better experience to figure out if maybe you like a tech-heavy role instead, but if you're set on Program Management then there's nothing like getting in early. You can also get a return offer to Amazon too, which would be an incredible jump start to your career.
2
diamondolaComputer Science
thank you for the feedback! I really want to go for Amazon, but everyone around is saying otherwise and bringing up how they’re not an ethical company and they treat their workers bad. I’m trying to see if I can defer one of my other offers to a later date so that maybe I can do both.
