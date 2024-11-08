Internship Offer Advice

Poll

For context I'm a junior studying CS and this will be my first actual internship other than externships. I plan on going into program management in the future so Amazon would be great experience. However, the other two internships are more of tech roles and will give me leverage in learning new technologies. The other two are also more likely to offer return offers than Amazon. I'm conflicted on what I should do please help!! They all pay around the same range and offer relocation/sign-on bonuses.





Any advice will be greatly appreciated!!





Amazon - Program Manager Intern in Seattle

Accenture - Technology Summer Analyst in Houston

Capital Group - Information Technology Intern in Irvine, CA