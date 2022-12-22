RavenReeyes in
Looking for PM intern referrals
Hi all,
I'm currently pursuing my MBA in the United States. I previously worked in a Business Development role for three years in a SaaS based Tech startup.
Currently looking for a Program / Product management summer internship in the USA. Any leads / referrals would be greatly helpful. (Open for startups & MNCs as long as they accept internationals)
Thank you.
PrakharBusiness Administration & Management at Boston University
Hi, i am in the same situation. Can we connect
RavenReeyesBusiness Administration & Management at William Marsh Rice University
Yes sure. Email me ravenreeyes@gmail.com
