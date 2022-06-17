Four Day Work Week





https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/07/four-day-workweek-trial-uk-companies/

The largest 4 day work week experiment is underway in the UK. The pandemic has shifted the way we work as a whole. Some companies decided to get rid of their office space and operate in a virtual first model where employees could work from anywhere they chose. Others chose to keep a hybrid work model where employees would come 1-3 days a week and work from home the rest. With this 4 day work-week experiment underway, how do you think this will impact the way we work in the future?