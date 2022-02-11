coffeepls in
Amazon Salary Increase = COL Increase?
https://www.geekwire.com/2022/things-could-get-worse-amazons-salary-bump-reignites-housing-concerns-in-seattle-region/
Saw this interesting article and wanted to get some thoughts. Do you think Amazon salary increase will cause the cost of living in Seattle to go up even more?
undertoneSoftware Engineer
For sure will, but we'll see how tangible the increases really are. The base salary cap increase is just the cap, so its the upper limit. The ranges may change just slightly.
