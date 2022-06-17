19g617l4iktw60 in  
Product Manager  

RSUs

I accepted a job offer and its my first time receiving RSUs. Is $170k over 4 years. Is this a good offer? and what are some tips I should know about?


YOE: 8.5

Base $160k

RSU $170k

Bonus 17%

GandalfSoftware Engineer at Microsoft 
Take it to Blind.

Base is a bit low for YOE. What about a sign-on bonus? Have you checked the numbers on Levels.fyi?
19g617l4iktw60Product Manager  
Yea I’ll post on blind. I live in the south, so the base is lower than normal. If I go back to NYC I’ll get $180 base
