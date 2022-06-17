19g617l4iktw60 in
RSUs
I accepted a job offer and its my first time receiving RSUs. Is $170k over 4 years. Is this a good offer? and what are some tips I should know about?
YOE: 8.5
Base $160k
RSU $170k
Bonus 17%
19g617l4iktw60Product Manager
Yea I’ll post on blind. I live in the south, so the base is lower than normal. If I go back to NYC I’ll get $180 base
Base is a bit low for YOE. What about a sign-on bonus? Have you checked the numbers on Levels.fyi?