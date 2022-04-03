fruitloops in
What's Microsoft's life insurance benefit policy?
Was looking into it and I saw that its at 2x your salary, but curious if there's any more details?
kindredspiritSoftware Engineer at Microsoft
"Microsoft carries life insurance, at no cost to the employee, at 2x your salary. Additional life insurance up to 10x your salary (not exceeding $2.5M) can be purchased. The premiums are aged-based, and while a health exam is typically not required for lower coverage amounts, it may be required at higher coverages. Additional coverage can also be purchased for spouses and children up to age 26. Life insurance policies are not portable, meaning if you’re planning on leaving Microsoft, it would be best to have additional coverage elsewhere if needed." ^ as of 2021
fruitloopsSoftware Engineer
Wow, thanks for the super quick reply!
