Most Helpful Graduate Degree
Hello, I was wondering what you all might think is the most valuable masters I should pursue, if at all, to help improve my jounrey as a data scientist. I am currently working as a data science consultant and I have a BS in Data Science from the University of Michigan. I plan on moving out of client services in the next couple of years to a tech firm (public or private). I always see when browsing TC/offers on Levels.fyi that a vast majority of people have masters degrees. Personally, I'm leaning towards a MS in CS because most masters programs for data science seem very reduntant in comparison to my bachelors degree. I could also see the value in getting an MBA if I plan to work towards more leadership focused roles 10/20 years into my career. Any other career advice is welcome, thanks!
FrodoBagginsSoftware Engineer
MS in CS opens you up for many more jobs, and can actually give you useful skills. I'm not sure what to think about the georgia only degree, forget the name of it. What you want is a degree where you are actually learning and writing code. Writing java, python, c++ or similar guarantees long term employment in the tech world. Being able to pass interview questions where you have to write code to do something is the next step in long term employment. It's not leet code! I hate that, although I have practiced it when I'm looking for a job.
2
FrodoBagginsSoftware Engineer
Looks like I can't edit, meant to say "Georgia online" degree.
1
