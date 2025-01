Most Helpful Graduate Degree

Hello, I was wondering what you all might think is the most valuable masters I should pursue, if at all, to help improve my jounrey as a data scientist. I am currently working as a data science consultant and I have a BS in Data Science from the University of Michigan. I plan on moving out of client services in the next couple of years to a tech firm (public or private). I always see when browsing TC/offers on Levels.fyi that a vast majority of people have masters degrees. Personally, I'm leaning towards a MS in CS because most masters programs for data science seem very reduntant in comparison to my bachelors degree. I could also see the value in getting an MBA if I plan to work towards more leadership focused roles 10/20 years into my career. Any other career advice is welcome, thanks!