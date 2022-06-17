19g6ul1quuhur in
How are you pushing back on startup valuations from 2021?
I currently have two offers for PM lead positions from private startups that received their last round of funding and public valuation in late 2021, when everything was great. Since then, the share prices of public competitors to these companies have fallen by an average of 68%.
If I were interviewing at any of these public competitors, they would price my equity according to the average share price from the 1-2mo before my offer, while these startups are implicitly claiming that nothing has changed since 2021. Any advice here for negotiating? Just ask for a ton more options? How should I phrase it?
hollenbeckSoftware Engineer
Literally ask for double the equity. And say you don’t want any “underwater” options so you’d like to know what todays 409a and market valuation looks like.
partycitySoftware Engineer
This is a great resource on this btw: https://manual.withcompound.com/chapters/stock-options-101?collection=early-employee
