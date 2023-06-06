DanielSU in
Apple selection process
I had a few full onsite interviews with Apple as Firmware Engineer and It went quite well I think.
No news after those.
Not sure what is going on. It has been over two months so not expecting anything but I don't understand what is wrong going on. Any tips?
1
1110
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Have you reached out to the recruiter for insight? I know Apple is being really stringent about their hiring process right now, so there's a lot of hoops to jump through to get offers going
1
