DanielSU in  
Software Engineer  

Apple selection process

I had a few full onsite interviews with Apple as Firmware Engineer and It went quite well I think.

No news after those.

Not sure what is going on. It has been over two months so not expecting anything but I don't understand what is wrong going on. Any tips?

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Have you reached out to the recruiter for insight? I know Apple is being really stringent about their hiring process right now, so there's a lot of hoops to jump through to get offers going
