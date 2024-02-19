Stock Options Series A

Hey everyone,





I recently received an offer to join an AI start-up in New York that recently raised Series A somewhere around $30million-$40million (they wouldn't share exact figures because things are not finalized).





The total company size is below 10 with only 4 people working on the tech/product directly. I am going to be the 5th software eng on the team. They offered me a competitive base similar to FAANG for my level and equity of roughly somewhere between 0.1%-0.2%. I can't calculate exactly since they won't share their total number of stocks after Series A dilution but I got a sense that the Pre-Series A options make 0.2%!





My experience is ~2 years and I've directly worked on the product they are building at another company for ~1 year. My question to you guys is, are the stock options (20,000 options / 0.1-0.2%) offered competitively? I expected at least 1% to join so early.





Thanks!







