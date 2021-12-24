lightning in
Does the color of your IDE affect your eyes?
Is there really science backing the whole dark screen is better for your eyes?
I have some people on my team who use a white IDE and I just don't understand it. My eyes are SO dry when I look at a white screen.
One of them was like, "I need more light in my life."
But he literally sits next to the windows.
Please let science settle this.
coffeeplsSolution Architect
using nightshift and true tone display helps a ton with eyestrain on sites and applications that don't have dark mode!
lightningSoftware Engineer
I wonder why there is a strain when we use light backgrounds. Too much contrast?
