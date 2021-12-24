lightning in  
Software Engineer  

Does the color of your IDE affect your eyes?

Is there really science backing the whole dark screen is better for your eyes?

I have some people on my team who use a white IDE and I just don't understand it. My eyes are SO dry when I look at a white screen.

One of them was like, "I need more light in my life."

But he literally sits next to the windows.

Please let science settle this.

7
942
coffeeplsSolution Architect  
using nightshift and true tone display helps a ton with eyestrain on sites and applications that don't have dark mode!
1
lightningSoftware Engineer  
I wonder why there is a strain when we use light backgrounds. Too much contrast?

