Are there any professionals in the prompt engineering industry? I have a few questions and would appreciate your feedback:





1. Just want to learn more about the topic in general.

2. Would I need extra education? Remote jobs.

3. What's the job description? How many questions do you have to answer in an hour? How to build your resume to stand out.

4. Prompt engineering.

5. Remote work opportunities.

6. Professional certification.





Your insights would be very helpful. Thank you!