Stuck in mid-career

I've been at Apple for over 9 years. I grew fast the first 6 years, but then a burnout at the beginning of the pandemic, some (minor) conflicts in the team, and my team expanding outside of the US and downscaling in Cupertino, I got depressed and stuck.

Pair this with infinite reorgs, complete lack of direction, and my last 2 years have been real bad in terms of productivity and self-worth.





I am now trying real hard to get back on my feet, but I am not sure I know how to do it.

I report to a very senior manager that doesn't give me any direction, and I am not leading or even just..really working.. on any great project. I feel like I don't know how to do anything, my skills decreased instead of improving.





I've always worked with stuff around ML-Ops, I recently learnt Go and I am now studying Swift and even blockchain because why not.

However, I feel like I need serious help to get myself out of this situation.





Someone recommended a bootcamp, but I wonder if it's a good idea for an already high salaried mid-life eng. I thought bootcamps are good mostly for new grads or people willing to change career entirely.





I want to get back and work hard like I used to. But again, how???





Any help and recommendation would be more that appreciated.

Thank you!