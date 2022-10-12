Trouble with narrowing down a degree

Hi everyone, I just finished an AS in Computer Programming Analysis from my community college. I actually enjoy coding and love building things. The problem solving is like doing puzzles and I'm sure most of you feel the same way which is why you're here.





I have a friend in his 50's with a CS degree that is an ex programmer. He still works in Cybersecurity but more in a management capacity. I asked him about possible next steps in my education and he highly recommended an MIS degree. From the research I've done, it's way more business facing, and that concerns me. I don't want to get so far from coding that I don't get to do what I enjoy doing. I do think there's merit to learning the business side of things.





I feel as if my A.S. in CS as well as my current low-code, full-time job coupled with an MIS degree might work for a software engineer position once I graduate but it's still a big decision not doing a B.S. in CS. Does anybody has some insight on this?