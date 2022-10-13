What specialization should I pick-Applying to grad school

Hey guys I am applying to grad school and have no work experience except for 2 internships during my undergrad year so not a professional yet . I want to get a role as a AL/ML engineer after my masters finishes but do not want to leave out core software engineering opportunities as they might be according to me more abundant for immigrant students and easier to get into . I am applying to grad school , which specialization would be more beneficial more me :

Core Computer Science

or

Machine Learning and AI





ps

Do machine learning engineers require core software engineering skills ?