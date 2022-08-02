17d5gj3mbae4tf in
Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard worth it for $70B?
I can see it strategically making a lot of sense, but I would've expected a discount on the market cap.
undertoneSoftware Engineer
I think its actually genius, pretty crazy how Microsoft now completely owns the stack for gaming from the games on Xbox like COD to the Xbox platform, to the OS itself with Windows and Xbox, to the hardware consoles with PC and Xbox, all the way to compute with Azure. They're just filling the top of funnel now to secure distribution of a profit generating machine.
cwenu91mNOWSoftware Engineer
A boss move indeed. Great analysis.
