Self taught(no degree) friendly companies/positions. Help!
Have been studying for ~9 months now in HTML, CSS, SASS, JS, REACT. Have 3 large projects and 2 mid size projects to show for my knowledge and currently preparing myself wit LC as well. Looking for Junior/entry level frontend developer full time or contract job; or even payed internship/apprenticeship that’s self taught (no degree) friendly. Advice and referrals appreciated!
Software Engineer
Hmm, it’s all about who you know so if you’re comfortable going to events, I’d target those to build your network. It’s all about being available when the opportunity presents itself so the more people you know, the more opportunities will come your way.
