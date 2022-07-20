DUNovDABdY2x0CwqTX in
Offer Letter
Just got an offer from Comcast for DevOps Engineer 3, located in the Washington DC metro areas. Base $125,000, 8% Bonus $10,000 and Equity Grant of $6,400. TC $141,400.
Comcast
Engineer 3, Software engineering & development
Washington DC
Total per year
$141K
Level
3
Base
$125K
Total stock grant
$6.4K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
14 Years
Years exp
5 Years
2
10183
Sort by:
19k5ow1cdfq9iySoftware Engineer
Congrats! I feel like the base and equity can be bumped up: https://www.levels.fyi/offer.html?id=50ed9ba2-b874-55b3-8dde-13ca374447c4 ^ though this is for an ML engineer so compensation might be a bit different
1
DUNovDABdY2x0CwqTXDevOps Engineer
That’s nice. I think ML pays a little more. I was able to renegotiate for $152k TC
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481