Go back for a degree?

Hello!





Just graduated from a 2 year diploma program in Canada (programming).





Got bridged in from coop to a developer job with the government.





I was considering going back to get a degree in CS (with co-op), since I'm still in my early 20s and may not have time later.





Goal is to find better opportunities (mainly pay/TC, also something more faster paced) and was thinking that a degree would definitely help.





Another idea was to develop myself in the meantime: studying DS/A, creating a few good projects, and maybe leetcode. Then apply within a year or so of experience.





Would love some advice or thoughts! 😊