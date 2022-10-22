jook in  
Backend Software Engineer  

Go back for a degree?

Hello!

Just graduated from a 2 year diploma program in Canada (programming).

Got bridged in from coop to a developer job with the government.

I was considering going back to get a degree in CS (with co-op), since I'm still in my early 20s and may not have time later.

Goal is to find better opportunities (mainly pay/TC, also something more faster paced) and was thinking that a degree would definitely help.

Another idea was to develop myself in the meantime: studying DS/A, creating a few good projects, and maybe leetcode. Then apply within a year or so of experience.

Would love some advice or thoughts! 😊
WelltreeSoftware Engineer  
As someone who also took a non-traditional path to a software engineering position I would highly recommend you continue your education early.

At the very least, having the degree is worth it just as a means of getting through autobot HR.

From the sounds of it you're forward-thinking, which also means you'll want to be able to consider pursuing a grad degree years down the road.
jookBackend Software Engineer  
Never really considered grad school until now, definitely something to keep in mind. Thanks!
