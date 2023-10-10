kungfu in
Oracle - offer delayed or rescinded?
I negotiated an offer from Oracle US for a non-OCI SWE position.
It has been more than 3 weeks and the recruiter only said that they haven't heard back from HR with their respond.
Is anyone in the same boat? Is Oracle on hiring freeze, or they are simply delaying it out until they find another candidate who is willing to accept a low offer?
KungFuSoftware Engineer
Thank you, Mermeh! That could explain the long delay
You can gently nudge the recruiter to see if there is an update.