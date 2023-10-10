kungfu in  
Software Engineer  

Oracle - offer delayed or rescinded?

I negotiated an offer from Oracle US for a non-OCI SWE position.
It has been more than 3 weeks and the recruiter only said that they haven't heard back from HR with their respond.

Is anyone in the same boat? Is Oracle on hiring freeze, or they are simply delaying it out until they find another candidate who is willing to accept a low offer? 

MermehSite Reliability Engineer  
In general, the delay is at the executive level, they take at least 2-3 weeks to sign the offer.

You can gently nudge the recruiter to see if there is an update.
6
KungFuSoftware Engineer  
Thank you, Mermeh! That could explain the long delay

