sandrashere in
HR interview question
I was asked a question during my interview with the HR: if we were to extend the offer to you, what are the top reasons you'd say no to the offer?
I didn't have a good answer in mind. Can anyone share a good response to that question? Thank you!
5
1554
Sort by:
Pollypocket1212Technical Recruiter
I'm a recruiter and that is a weird question. I would say I need to finalize the interview to understand the job and the team before I can answer and haven't considered saying no or yes at this point because I like to take all factors into consideration before I make a career decision.
3
sandrashereProduct Manager
Thank you!
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217