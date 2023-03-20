MDB9206 in
How much to move to LA?
I currently make $175k TC in low cost of living city with no income tax. How much should I be looking for to move to FAANG if they want me to move to LA or SF? It would also be in person so I'd be wanting to live close to their office etc. so I'm factoring in $2500-$3000/mo for rent (more than double)
3
2799
Sort by:
HoptimumTechnical Program Manager
For what kind of role? This site may also be a good starting point: https://livingwage.mit.edu/ I haven't used it myself so I can't say how accurate it is, but I've seen it be passed around a bit
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465