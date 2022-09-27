Data Scientist vs. Sr. Analyst

Hi everyone, I'm currently working as a data scientist at a company in Canada. To describe my day to day, a lot of it is using SQL to pull data, python to clean data, develop insights and generate visualizations. We don't develop or maintain models very often but I've had the chance do some timeseries and NLP work.





I've recently started interviewing around and have been interviewing at EA for a senior analyst position where a lot of the work is related to engaging with stakeholders and developing insights using SQ/python and 0 ML. The pay would also be about 50% higher than what I make now but I'm afraid that the title change might negatively affect my career.





I think in terms of career growth, my goal is to work at a big FAANG company doing data science in the product analytics domain because I don't have the education/knowledge level for Data Science research. If I receive an offer from EA would taking this offer limit my career? Do FAANG companies care if you're working as a senior analyst vs data scientist? If I ever want to get back to doing data science modelling or pivot to MLE, how difficult would that be?





Thanks!