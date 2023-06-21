Starzee in
ebay offer eval
eBay
Sr. Security Engineer
Texas
Total per year
$282K
Level
MTS 1
Base
$165K
Total stock grant
$100K
Bonus
$16.5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
Twilio
Sr. Security Engineer
Texas
Total per year
$284K
Level
L3
Base
$154K
Total stock grant
$130K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
madscienceSoftware Engineer
All things being equal, it looks like the eBay offer takes the cake there. Levels has some salary data and it looks like that offer is competitive based on what they pay for Seattle/California https://www.levels.fyi/companies/ebay/salaries/software-engineer?searchText=security
StarzeeSecurity Analyst
Thanks!
