BrooklynBroke in
More to Life than Money
I know this app focuses on jobs and money, but once you get to be in your 30s and you have had some people die in your life. You learn that a job is a job and we have it to survive. Take advantage of your time. Don't work yourself to death because we have so little time on this Earth in the grand scheme of things.
v3nkatac32Data Scientist
TC gets you to a certain level. It's hard to even think about anything else when you're living pay check to pay check. This is why i want to max this. I want to help my family live better lifes
