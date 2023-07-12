elprofesor in
WLB at Trading Firms
Is the WLB really that bad at firms like Jane Street, Hudson River Trading, Citadel, DE Shaw Research, specifically for ML Research/ Quant Research roles?
Is it like ~10 hrs M-F or is it deemed to be bothered even on weekends? Or even worse?
They can be pretty team-specific but overall trading firms will demand a lot more than traditional tech companies. There's a reason they pay the highest
