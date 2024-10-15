TenuredGeek in
Spotify recently announces they're staying remote-first
On the flip side of the Amazon 2025 full RTO news, Spotify recently announced that they'd be staying remote-first.
This is pretty interesting considering I was expecting Amazon to kick off some trend across the industry where everyone would be going full RTO again, so it's a nice surprise.
Spotify doesn't pay as well as the bigger tech companies that seem to be leaning toward full RTO, but maybe that's part of the benefits package and they've accounted for it.
What do y'all think?
https://www.fastcompany.com/91205576/why-spotify-is-still-all-in-on-remote-work
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
The only way capital was going to break the WFH trend was by sticking together. But they're self-interested bastards and there's big benefits for defecting: - much larger talent pool - more top talent available - your talent doesn't cost office rent/infra - your talent will take lower pay to stay remote It really says something that old school management types think that asserting control over their employees' lives is more important than access to the best talent anywhere at lower cost. Can't wait for them to age out.
