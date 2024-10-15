Spotify recently announces they're staying remote-first

On the flip side of the Amazon 2025 full RTO news, Spotify recently announced that they'd be staying remote-first.





This is pretty interesting considering I was expecting Amazon to kick off some trend across the industry where everyone would be going full RTO again, so it's a nice surprise.





Spotify doesn't pay as well as the bigger tech companies that seem to be leaning toward full RTO, but maybe that's part of the benefits package and they've accounted for it.





What do y'all think?





﻿https://www.fastcompany.com/91205576/why-spotify-is-still-all-in-on-remote-work