Infrastructure vs full-stack/backend team for career growth?

I've been working for 2-3 years now post grad, and am recruiting to make a jump to maximize career growth and compensation.





I've been hearing back for a couple infrastructure positions - however, my goal was always to go for full-stack or backend posititions. My understanding is that infrastructure teams mainly work on provisioning/testing/taking down infra, rather than much coding. Is this something that will hold me back in my career? Or is this beneficial in a path to designing larger software architectures?