Infrastructure vs full-stack/backend team for career growth?
I've been working for 2-3 years now post grad, and am recruiting to make a jump to maximize career growth and compensation.
I've been hearing back for a couple infrastructure positions - however, my goal was always to go for full-stack or backend posititions. My understanding is that infrastructure teams mainly work on provisioning/testing/taking down infra, rather than much coding. Is this something that will hold me back in my career? Or is this beneficial in a path to designing larger software architectures?
abc7890Software Engineer
SREs might be on a team dedicated to build something with code. In my eyes, if you're working on making the system better, that's an SRE. This can mean your days are only coding because you're building out an internal tool. What's even cooler is, maybe this internal tool is open sourced!
All this pertains to infra, but infra pertains to software. Can't really black/white this (besides the fact that infra most likely involves less coding than a SWE role)
I love being an SRE but it's really important that the gig is good and you're surrounded by high caliber talent. Often, SRE roles aren't that glorious and you may have coworkers who can barely code. This isn't ideal!
