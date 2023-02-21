After layoff, is anyone considering freelance?

If you have been programming for a number of years, would you work as a freelancer? The main attraction of freelance is that you control where you devote your time, what you charge, and what projects you work on. You control your own destiny. Your livelihood isn't controlled by someone else and can't be taken away by them. You could make as much as 150k to 250k if you have clients with deep enough pockets.





The main challenge is acquiring enough paying clients and earning enough to pay your bills.