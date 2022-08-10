freckles in
Which orgs were affected in the Microsoft layoffs?
Just heard about the layoffs, and Im in the midst of interviewing at Microsoft. Does anyone know which orgs were affected and whether this might be the first wave of many?
Edit: Seems like this may be not be a large scale layoff, and only affects some contract workers at the company
3
1473
BlindrSoftware Engineer at Microsoft
I think it was way more role-specific rather than org-specific as I saw that almost all laid off people were in sales (some PMs too), AFAIK no SWEs got laid off (perhaps besides contractors)
1
