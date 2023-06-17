msiscool in
University of Limerick or University College Dublin
Hello anyone who can help me with advice. I have an admit for MSc in Software Engineering at University of Limerick. Should I defer for 1 year and try at UCD? I applied very late this year and deadline for UCD gets over in December itself. Does it impact in the long term with future employers and networking?
4
1535
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486
UCD is more prestigious academically and from a name recognition perspective.
Really would depend on what you are prioritising from the masters. Former UL grad here would recommend them.