msiscool in  
Software Engineer  

University of Limerick or University College Dublin

Hello anyone who can help me with advice. I have an admit for MSc in Software Engineering at University of Limerick. Should I defer for 1 year and try at UCD? I applied very late this year and deadline for UCD gets over in December itself. Does it impact in the long term with future employers and networking?
4
1535
Sort by:
AloofProduct Manager  
University of Limerick has stronger Industry links and their course content is more real-world focused.

UCD is more prestigious academically and from a name recognition perspective.

Really would depend on what you are prioritising from the masters. Former UL grad here would recommend them.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,486