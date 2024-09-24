Jony Ive confirmed working on OpenAI hardware device

The project only has 10 employees currently, but they include Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, two key people who worked with Ive on the iPhone. LoveFrom, Ive’s company, is leading the device’s design, according to the report. The team is reportedly now working out of a 32,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, part of a $90 million strip of real estate that Ive has bought up on single city block.





That sounds so fun to be working on this, any ideas what the actual device is?