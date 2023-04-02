



I was laid off last month and am looking for new roles. I was wondering if the levels community would be able to help me out with any guidance and potentially also refer me to companies/teams that they know are hiring right now.





I am looking for any roles in automation, testing and hardware. I have experience in hardware validation, testing, test automation, physical design and analog layout.





If any of these job profiles may fit open roles at your companies or on your teams, please let me know.





I’d be very grateful for any help in navigating this difficult chapter of life.





Thank you!

#layoff

Hi everyone,