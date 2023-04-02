Engi101 in
Looking for new roles
Hi everyone,
I was laid off last month and am looking for new roles. I was wondering if the levels community would be able to help me out with any guidance and potentially also refer me to companies/teams that they know are hiring right now.
I am looking for any roles in automation, testing and hardware. I have experience in hardware validation, testing, test automation, physical design and analog layout.
If any of these job profiles may fit open roles at your companies or on your teams, please let me know.
I’d be very grateful for any help in navigating this difficult chapter of life.
Thank you!
DrahkiirSecurity Analyst
I was also laid off 3 weeks ago, and here are a few things that have helped me in these last few weeks: * There might be an ugly and dark voice in your head, telling yourself that you weren't good enough, that you could've done better here or there, and that if you had done X, Y or Z you might've been able to save your job. SHUT THAT VOICE UP ASAP. This was not your fault. It was not you, it was your company's leadership and their lack of ownership. * Balance is KEY. Use this time to focus on yourself and your career goals, and think really hard about the companies you want to work for, why, and what skills you can add to your toolbox while you have the time. You might benefit from scheduling things on a calendar or something similar, to make sure you're still being productive in some way. * DO NOT take this time to just get comfy on the couch, sleep in and "take it easy", take courses instead, to upskill or even add new skills. Focus on those learnings you have an interest in, that will help you land your next job, but that you didn't have time or energy when you had a job. * DO NOT obsess over job applications and let that consume you either. It is better to take your time to fill out 50 applications that are well thought out, where you took the time to research the company network and/or get a referral than 500 cold job applications. LinkedIn will be an amazing help to connect with people. * Take time to be active daily, like going for a walk, going to the gym, etc. Moving your body will help you with your mental health, sleep and so much more, which in turn will help you be ready for the interviews and for the time when you do get a new job * SPREADSHEETS ARE YOUR BEST FRIEND! Use them to keep track of your job applications, interviews, interview assignments, jobs you're interested in, etc. The more organized you are about it, the better. * Do take the occasional R&R day to relax and focus on yourself and some "ME TIME". Go out with your loved ones, read that book, watch that show, enjoy the fresh air outside. * Try your very best to keep yourself as positive as possible. Be realistic, but surround yourself with grounded positivity. When you interview for a role, being negative about your situation won't help you show your best self to the recruiter. This is a difficult time, and it could be short or long, but keep your spirits high and you will eventually get through this, and one day you'll look back and be in a MUCH better place and think that had this terrible thing not happened to you, you wouldn't be where you are then <3 I wish you luck, patience, and all the positive thoughts and vibes.
Engi101Software Engineer
Thank you so much! This was such a genuinely well thought out post and I appreciate your really useful feedback. I’m going to keep all of this in mind as I navigate this time!
