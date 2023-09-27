19g6vkwu6ve23 in
FANG - background check before written offer?
For SWE offers going to new college graduates, is it normal at FANG companies (Meta, to be precise) to have the written offer only go out after the background check is complete?
(Asking for a friend. Really! 😀.. since its been a while since i finished college myself)
bringeeRecruiter
No, that's super uncommon. Background checks almost always will be initiated after the candidate accepts an offer. I've heard of TikTok and some other companies asking for it before, but I would be cautious about that
