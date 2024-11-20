JPMC Total Compensation each year

I was offered a role at JPMC as an Executive Director for a senior engineer position. The position is excellent and pays a total compensation of $410k. Base salary is $255k with about 40k in stocks and 115k in cash bonus.





I spoke to someone else I know that works there but they do not have this time of offer structured in. They have a salary then get a bonus but it was never on their contract or guaranteed. Is it safe to assume that each year I would get the same total compensation package and it differs from others based on the role?



