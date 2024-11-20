JoBin99 in
JPMC Total Compensation each year
I was offered a role at JPMC as an Executive Director for a senior engineer position. The position is excellent and pays a total compensation of $410k. Base salary is $255k with about 40k in stocks and 115k in cash bonus.
I spoke to someone else I know that works there but they do not have this time of offer structured in. They have a salary then get a bonus but it was never on their contract or guaranteed. Is it safe to assume that each year I would get the same total compensation package and it differs from others based on the role?
diamdSoftware Engineer
JPMC will pay the exact bonus offered for the first year. Following years it depends on your manager and your relationship with the manager rather than your performance.
