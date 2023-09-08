Error808 in
Flexport is rescinding new offers
In the wake of Dave Clark's resignation as CEO, Ryan Peterson, the former and now CEO of Flexport, announces that Flexport will rescind a bunch of new offers for jobs he "has no idea" why they were even open.
maverick233Software Engineering Manager
Probably a blessing in disguise for the folks whose offers have been rescinded. They may have just dodged a bullet if the org is in that much chaos or senior leaders are that incompetent.
